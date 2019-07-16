CHEAT SHEET
‘Game of Thrones,’ ‘Veep’ Score Emmy Nominations
Game of Thrones made Emmy history Tuesday, scoring 32 nominations for its farewell season—the most nominations for any program in a single season. The HBO phenom added to its already-impressive resume with nominations for Outstanding Drama Series and acting nods for Kit Harrington and Emilia Clarke. Game of Thrones has already taken home 47 Emmy statues. The nominations also set-up Julia Louis-Dreyfus to make Emmy history in September after she clinched her final nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series on Tuesday, putting her in the running for most Emmy acting wins from any performer ever. Louis-Dreyfus has already won for her role as Selina Meyer a record six times—the most wins by any performer in a single role.
The nominations were a mix of old and new, with previous winners Sterling K. Brown, Rachel Brosnahan, and Bill Hader all snagging nominations again. Jarrel Jherome and Joey King were both nominated for their acting roles in the miniseries’ When They See Us and The Act, respectively. Breakout hit Fleabag was also recognized, with nominations for Outstanding Comedy Series and an acting nod for its star Phoebe Waller-Bridge. The 2019 Emmy’s will be broadcast on Sept 22. from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Read the full list here.