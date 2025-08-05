Christina Applegate Hospitalized Amid Battle With MS
"SO MUCH PAIN"
Christina Applegate is recording her podcast from a hospital bed. The Dead to Me star, 53, was hospitalized last week for a double kidney infection that she says left her in “so much pain, I’m screaming.” Applegate revealed the diagnosis in the latest episode of her podcast “MeSsy,” telling co-host Jamie-Lynn Sigler, 44, that she started feeling sick while visiting family in Europe and, fearing her appendix had burst, rushed to the hospital as soon as she returned home. “I want every test that you can possibly think of or ones that you haven’t even thought of,” she recalled telling doctors. According to Applegate, her pain became so intense that doctors rushed her into an emergency CT, which revealed the infection. Beyond the kidney infection, Applegate has spent the last four years living with multiple sclerosis, an autoimmune disease affecting the central nervous system. The Married… With Children star previously said her condition would likely prevent her from performing on camera again, but she would continue to do voiceover work. While she is now recovering from her kidney infection, Applegate said she will remain in the hospital receiving IV antibiotics for the time being. “I’m holding in a bag o’ tears right now,” admitted the actress.