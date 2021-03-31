CHEAT SHEET
Emmy Winner Missing for 6 Months Found Dead in NYC Hoarder Home
A TV production designer missing for six months was found dead this week under piles of debris in her hoarder house. The New York Daily News reports that a crew hired by the family to clean up the house found Evelyn Sakash, 66, buried in the kitchen. A post on a GoFundMe established to raise money for the search said that a cause of death has not been determined. Sakash, an Emmy winner, seemingly vanished in late September with her pets inside the rubbish-filled home. Her car was still outside. It’s not clear how thoroughly the home was searched before Tuesday’s grim discovery. The GoFundMe encouraged donors to remember Sakash as “the kind, loving, and generous friend and sister we live and will miss so.”