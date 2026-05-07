Emmy Winner Launches OnlyFans
Emmy-winning actress Jaime Pressly is joining OnlyFans. The My Name Is Earl star announced her new venture on Thursday, telling Variety, “I’ve always believed in evolving with the times.” She said the platform, best known for paywalled adult content, will allow her to connect with fans in a more personal way. “This is another way for me to connect directly with my audience, on my own terms, with creativity and intention. I’ve loved meeting fans at various Comic Cons, and the excitement of having those real face to face moments made me want to seek options like OnlyFans.” The 38-year-old’s career pivot comes just weeks after reports of her friend, American Pie star Shannon Elizabeth, seeing runaway success on the platform. Elizabeth launched her OnlyFans last month and reportedly earned $1 million in her first week. Pressly is best known for her Emmy-winning performance as Joy Turner on My Name Is Earl. She’s also had roles on the show Mom and in films like Can’t Hardly Wait and Not Another Teen Movie.