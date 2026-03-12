Emmy-Winning Comedian’s Partner Reveals Cancer Diagnosis

Ricky Gervais’ partner of 44 years, Jane Fallon, revealed via Instagram that she’s been diagnosed with breast cancer. “About a month ago I was diagnosed with breast cancer - very early stage thankfully & the prognosis is excellent,” she writes in the caption. The opening image of the post is a selfie of Fallon with the words “Bit of news …” at the top and, below, “No one panic” in parentheses. The post also features photos of a stuffed bear in a doctor costume and her cat, Pickle, in a nurse’s outfit. Doctors initially detected cancer cells while conducting a routine mammogram in December 2025. “I had no symptoms but the brilliant radiographer spotted something iffy & sent me for further tests & eventually a biopsy,” she said. After that came another series of biopsies and an MRI. It’s been a difficult process for the author, adding, “My surgery is scheduled for the week after next and I just want to get it over with now.” Fallon, 65, is best known as an author, writing the bestselling books Getting Rid of Matthew and Faking Friends, among others. Fallon and Gervais, 64, have been a duo since 1982.

