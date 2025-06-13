Emmy-Winning HGTV Host Dead at 55
HGTV Content Chief Loren Ruch has died at 55. He passed away from pneumonia following a bowel blockage. Ruch’s health had been rocky due to a long-term battle with blood cancer, although his mother told Daily Mail that he was free of the disease at the time of his death. Ruch, who had been part of HGTV since 2008, produced and managed some of the company’s most popular shows, including Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge, Green Home, and Celebrity IOU. He was also a beloved co-host for the network’s House Party. He won five Emmy Awards and was remembered for his “endless kindness” and “unshakeable integrity,” according to Warner Bros. Television Chairperson Channing Dungey. Before becoming HGTV’s head of content in January 2023, Ruch was a prolific senior producer of morning news shows Good Day LA and Good Day Live. “Throughout his three-decade career, Loren was the rare leader who lifted everyone around him,” Dungey wrote in an email to Warner Bros. Discovery staff. Dungey added that he was a “mentor,” “advocate,” and “true friend.” He served as a board member for Live Out Loud, a nonprofit dedicated to LGBTQ+ youth. His “impact stretched far beyond the screen,” Dungey said, adding that he leaves behind a “lasting imprint on both the television industry and the lives of those who loved him.”