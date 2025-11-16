Emmy-Winning ‘The Simpsons’ Writer Dies at 61

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

As the year winds down, it’s the perfect moment for some well-deserved “me time” or steamy one-on-one moments with someone special. From teasing toys to sultry lingerie, Lovehoney has everything you need to turn your cozy fall nights into a sultry adventure.

Right now, you can save up to 70 percent during the brand’s early Black Friday sale. After all, now’s the perfect time to spice things up in the bedroom (or any room) before Thanksgiving and holiday guests begin to trickle in. Check out a few of Lovehoney’s discounted (and top-rated) toys below.

Blowmotion Warming Vibrating Male Masturbator 40% off See At Lovehoney

Experience hands-free orgasms with this male masturbator. It envelops the head of the penis to mimic oral sex, sending waves of pleasure through every one of the 4,000 nerve endings in this ultra-sensitive zone. The Blowmotion warms up to 104°F and has six vibration patterns, each with three intensities. Use it for solo play or ask a partner to take control.

Peach Toy Rechargeable Clitoral Stimulator See At Lovehoney

This peach-inspired clitoral stimulator is just as sweet as it looks. Designed by Womanizer, it’s ideal for beginners and made with soft, body-safe silicone. Instead of vibration, this toy uses air pulses to stimulate the clitoris without direct contact.

We-Vibe Sync O Buy At Lovehoney

Soft and flexible, the We-Vibe Sync O is designed to be worn during penetrative sex, delivering pleasure to both partners. The internal section thrums against the penis and G-spot, while the external piece caresses the clitoris with irresistible vibrations. For extra fun, the toy can be controlled via a companion app for hands-free foreplay.

Lovehoney’s early Black Friday sale won’t last forever, so make sure to stock up while you can and score up to 70 percent off.