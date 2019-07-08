CHEAT SHEET
Dems Subpoena Financial Documents From Trump Businesses
Congressional Democrats issued 37 subpoenas for financial records and other materials related to President Trump’s real estate and hotels as part of a lawsuit that accuses him of accepting foreign gifts through his businesses, The Washington Post reports. The subpoenas seek information on Trump Tower, the president’s hotels in New York and Washington, D.C., his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, tax returns on his businesses and trust, and “trademarks granted to Trump’s companies by foreign governments since he entered office and any pending applications for foreign trademark.” In a statement, Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) said the Democrats in the lawsuit were “seeking a targeted set of documents” in order to “obtain the information that we need to ensure that the President can no longer shirk his constitutional responsibility.” Also on Monday, the Trump administration asked a D.C. appeals court to toss the Emoluments Clause case or block it, claiming it is based on “novel and flawed constitutional premises.”