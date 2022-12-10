Nurses in Hot Water for Complaining About Patients on TikTok
FALLOUT
Four nurses at Emory University Hospital Midtown in Atlanta caused a stir after posting a TikTok video of themselves venting their frustrations with patients. “My ick is when you ask me how much the baby weighs and it’s still in your hands,” one nurse says in the video. “Another ick when you’re going room to room between one baby mama and your other baby mama,” another nurse says. Emory Healthcare released a statement Friday morning condemning the video for its “disrespectful and unprofessional comments about maternity patients,” announcing they’ve investigated and taken “appropriate actions.” The statement refers to the nurses in the video as “former employees,” implying the hospital fired them over the contents of the video. “This video does not represent our commitment to patient- and family-centered care and falls short of the values and standards we expect every member of our team to hold and demonstrate,” the hospital said.