Emotional Derek Carr Tears Up After Las Vegas Raiders Lose to Indianapolis Colts
‘SORRY’
Quarterback Derek Carr was overwhelmed with emotion during a post-game press conference, breaking into tears and rocking back and forth after the Las Vegas Raiders suffered a brutal loss to the Indianapolis Colts 25-20 Sunday—which means the Raiders have the second-worst record in the NFL. “I’m sorry for being emotional. I’m just pissed off,” Carr said, before attempting to regain his composure. “For that to be the result of all that effort pisses me off. Pisses a lot of guys off,” he went on. "It’s hard, knowing what some guys are doing just to practice, what they’re putting in their body just to sleep at night, just so we can be there for each other, and I wish everybody in that room felt the same way about this place—and as a leader that pisses me off, if I’m being honest.” The defeat was the sixth one-score loss of the season for the Raiders, who now tie for the third-most such losses without a win in one-score games in a season since 2000, according to ESPN. Calls for the firing of head coach Josh McDaniels have reached fever pitch.