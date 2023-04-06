Family of Missing Mom Madeline Kingsbury Make Emotional Plea for Her Return

The older sister of a Minnesota woman who went missing last week and hasn’t been seen since was comforted by family members at a press conference Wednesday as she pleaded for the public’s help, alongside police.

Madeline Kingsbury, 26, was last seen the morning of Friday, March 31. After dropping off their kids at daycare, Kingsbury and her husband returned to their home in Winona. The husband told police he left for work in Kingsbury’s van, only to find his wife gone when he returned to the residence.

“As you can obviously see this is extremely difficult for Madeline’s family,” Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension Public Information Officer Bonney Bowman said after Kingsbury’s sister, Megan, offered a $50,000 reward for information on Madeline’s whereabouts in an emotionally charged plea.

Speaking on behalf of her family, Megan Kingsbury told the press “to be honest I don’t know everything” about the current investigation into her sister’s whereabouts, instead offering insight into the life of Madeline and her two young children, whose eyes she said “sparkle” like their mother.

“Madeline is many things. She’s a mother, sister, daughter, best friend, granddaughter, niece. It’s a long list,” Megan said, her voice breaking.

“Madeline is a hard working and dedicated mother. Family is everything to her and she’s grown into an impressive and beautiful young woman.

“Please help us find Madeline. The children need their mother. We need our daughter, our sister, our aunt, our best friend back. We just want to find her, so, thank you.”

On the morning she went missing, Madeline and the father of their children dropped the children off at daycare shortly after 8:00 a.m. She did not show up for work, or pick up the kids from daycare, which, according to Winona Police Chief Tom Williams, “is very unlike her.” He added: “We are worried for safety.” She has not responded to numerous attempts at contact by family members.

Williams said investigations revealed Madeline returned home after dropping the kids off at around 8:15 a.m. The father has spoken to law enforcement and told them he left the residence at 10:00 a.m., only to return home to find Madeline gone.

“We believe Maddi’s disappearance is involuntary, suspicious, and we are all concerned for her safety,” said Williams, adding that nothing indicates she left the residence on foot or in another vehicle. Her cellphone, wallet and ID were found in the house.

Police say they have obtained surveillance video showing a van similar to Madeline’s—a 2014 dark blue Chrysler minivan—leaving and returning to the area of her home between 10 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. on Friday, Williams said.

Authorities said they could not share information at this time on who was driving it, but pleaded for local residents to check cameras on their property including doorbell and security cams. “Look for someone passing by, look for a dark blue minivan,” Williams said. “If you have a camera, please save any video from March 31 and contact law enforcement.

There is no suspect at this stage, with police investigating the case as a missing person with the prospect of foul play.

Officers and volunteers have searched nearby areas including in vehicles, on foot, via water and air.

“We are very hopeful that we will find her,” Williams said.

Kingsbury is described as 5-foot-4 with brown hair and hazel eyes. Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Winona Police Department at 507-457-6288.