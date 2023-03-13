Emotional John Travolta Tears Up During Oscars ‘In Memoriam’ Tribute

CHEAT SHEET
    Actor John Travolta speaks at the start of the In Memoriam segment of the Oscars show at the 95th Academy Awards in Hollywood.

    Carlos Barria via Reuters

    John Travolta drew an audible reaction from the crowd as he introduced the “In Memoriam” segment at Sunday nights Oscars, becoming emotional as he made a reference to his film, Grease, which he co-starred in alongside Olivia Newton John, who passed away in August last year. “Each of them left an individual, and indelible mark that shared and informed us,” Travolta said on stage. “Theyve touched our hearts, theyve made us smile, and became dear friends who...” the actor continues, struggling to get his lines. “We will always remain hopelessly devoted to.” Travolta grips his hand to his heart and tears well in his eyes. The phrase “hopelessly devoted,” is a reference to a song in the film sung by Newton-Johns character, Sandy.