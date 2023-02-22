Emotional Tom Izzo Bursts Into Tears in MSU’s First Win After Campus Massacre
‘TWO HOURS OF JOY’
An emotional Tom Izzo broke into tears Tuesday night as Michigan State basketball recorded its first win since a horrific massacre at the university last week left three students dead and five others seriously injured. Izzo, who’s coached the Spartans since 1995, was captured wiping away tears as he hugged MSU athletic director, Alan Haller, and the school's football coach, Mel Tucker, on his way off the court following an 80-65 upset win over No. 17 Indiana. “It was hopefully two hours of joy, because there’s been a lot of sadness here,” Izzo told ESPN after the game. “There were 15,000 people there tonight and I felt like I could give a hug to every one of them.” The big win, which came in front of a home crowd all donning “Spartan Strong” T-shirts, was another step in returning to normalcy for MSU, which is still reeling from the murders of Brian Fraser, Alexandria Verner and Arielle Anderson.