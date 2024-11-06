Emotional Van Jones Breaks Down Over Trump ‘Nightmare’ Ahead

CNN commentator Van Jones launched into another emotional election-night monologue as polls showed Donald Trump was likely gong to take over the presidency, telling his fellow panelists Wednesday will mark a new day of terror for certain groups the former president targeted during his campaign.

“They thought tomorrow morning they’re going to walk out with their shoulders back a little bit, maybe able to breathe for the first time and feel like they belong someplace,” Jones said just before 1 a.m. on Wednesday. “They did everything that they knew how to do, and it’s going to be harder than it should be tomorrow for them to hold their heads up.”

Jones described the plight of Black women, undocumented migrants, and trans kids across the U.S., saying those groups and others will face threats to their way of life under another Trump administration.

“It’s easy to blow this off, ‘Oh, look at the elites, they’re going to get their comeuppance,’“ Jones said. ”It’s not the elite that’s going to pay the price. It’s people who woke up this morning with a dream and are going to bed with a nightmare, and those people didn’t deserve to be respected and held and talked to. Those are the people going to pay the price for whatever Donald Trump decides to do."

Jones’ speech is one of many, often emotional moments he‘s offered CNN viewers during this election season. Wednesday‘s came as votes showed Trump was likely to decisively defeat Kamala Harris in this year’s presidential election.