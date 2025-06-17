@aubreyandersonemmons hehe happy pride month and to all a good night🤭 #modernfamily #lily #pridemonth #pride #fyp #bi ♬ original sound - clips___r___us
Three months after welcoming their daughter, exes Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have finally shared her unique name. In a Tuesday afternoon Instagram post, Kelly (whose legal name is Colson Baker) shared a video of himself serenading his daughter alongside the caption, “Saga Blade Fox-Baker ❤️🔥 thank you for the ultimate gift @meganfox.” The announcement surprised some fans, who had previously speculated the baby’s name was Celestial Seed after Kelly, 35, used the phrase in his Instagram post announcing the birth. However, the “My Bloody Valentine” singer later clarified that he and Fox, 39, would share the name “when we’re ready.” Saga Blade is the first child for the former couple, whose five-year romance came to an end in December. After going public with their relationship in 2020, the blood-drinking pair became engaged in 2022 but separated in early 2024. Though they reconciled shortly before announcing Fox’s pregnancy in November, they split again the following month. Fox also shares sons Noah, 12, Bodhi, 11, and Journey, 8, with ex-husband Brian Austin Green, while Kelly shares daughter Casie, 15, with ex-girlfriend Emma Cannon. The Jennifer’s Body star previously discussed experiencing a miscarriage with Kelly in her 2023 poetry collection, Pretty Boys are Poisonous.