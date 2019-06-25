CHEAT SHEET
YOU’RE SO VAIN
Jussie Smollett Googled Himself 50 Times After Alleged Attack
Many people want to know what’s going on with Jussie Smollett—including, it turns out, Smollett himself. In the days after he reported being the victim of a hate crime, Smollett searched his name on Google at least 50 times, CBS Chicago reports. Police found that the former Empire star diligently searched his own name in the aftermath of his alleged assault, sometimes conducting several searches within minutes of each other. Smollett previously faced charges for filing a fake police report after he was accused by authorities of staging the attack, but the charges were dropped in March. A special prosecutor was appointed last week to investigate the dropped charges. Smollett is also currently facing a lawsuit over charges incurred by the city of Chicago while investigating the attack.