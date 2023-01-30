Empire State Building Met With NYC’s Wrath After Changing Color to Honor Eagles
RIVALRY
The Twitter account of the Empire State building hit back at its haters on Sunday night after copping heat for going “green and white in honor of the Eagles’ NFC Championship Victory.” The building was lit in the colors for a number of hours Sunday night, and garnered a healthy dose of backlash for the move. NYC Sanitation called it treacherous, traitorous, and unforgivable – and subsequently announced it was changing its colors to red, white and yellow in honor of the Kansas City Chiefs’ AFC Championship win. As the uproar grew, it tweeted a response to controversial Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy, who – already in a clash with the Manhattan icon – tweeted it was an “absolute piece of shit building” and the city “should knock it down.” Empire State’s Twitter shot back in a quote-tweet, using a video of Portnoy pretending to cry and saying: “Life is so unfair.” A few hours later, the building’s account confirmed it had changed its colors, tweeting: “That hurt us more than it hurt you.” Hours earlier, the Eagles beat the San Francisco 49ers 31-7.