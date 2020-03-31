Empire State Building’s Siren Light Captivates, Disturbs New Yorkers
New Yorkers were left perplexed, appreciative, and terrified Monday night when the top of the Empire State Building was turned into a massive flashing siren to honor first responders to the city’s coronavirus pandemic. Many took to social media to post pictures and commentary, including one user who couldn’t decide if the red alert was “gorgeous or terrifying.” Anthony Malkin, chairman and CEO of Empire State Realty Trust, which controls the building, explained in a statement that the building is “an international symbol of dreams and struggles overcome.” He explained that the red light will come on at 9 p.m. every night until the crisis is over, in sync to Alicia Keys’ “Empire State of Mind.” “Tonight, and every night in this struggle, she is a beacon to remind us we are all in this together, and we will come out of this together.”