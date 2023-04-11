CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Employee in Virtual Meeting Watched in Horror as Louisville Massacre Unfolded

    ABSOLUTE NIGHTMARE

    Brett Bachman

    Night Editor

    Police deploy at the scene of a mass shooting outside an Old National Bank branch near Slugger Field baseball stadium in downtown Louisville, Kentucky

    Jeffrey Dean/Reuters

    An employee of the bank targeted by a mass shooter in Louisville, Kentucky, was on a virtual meeting with co-workers when the massacre began and watched in horror through her computer as several colleagues died. Rebecca Buchheit-Sims, a manager at Old National Bank, told CNN that she “witnessed people being murdered,” before adding: “I don’t know how else to say that.” She didn’t work directly with the shooter, identified by authorities as a 23-year-old employee of the bank named Connor Sturgeon, but said she was familiar with him because his father was also her son’s former basketball coach.

    Read it at CNN