Employee ‘Intentionally’ Ruined 500 Doses of COVID Vaccine, Wisconsin Hospital Says
ALARMING
More than 500 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine that were discarded from a Wisconsin hospital earlier this week after being left out of a refrigerator were “intentionally” ruined by a now-former employee. Advocate Aurora Health released a statement late Wednesday confirming that an internal review revealed the mishap at the Aurora Medical Center in Grafton was not simply an “inadvertent human error.” “The individual in question today acknowledged that they intentionally removed the vaccine from refrigeration. We have notified appropriate authorities for further investigation,” the statement read, adding that the employee has since been fired. No further details were provided about a potential motive for destroying the doses. The news of the apparently deliberate sabotage comes as the vaccine rollout has hit snags in multiple states, with experts warning that it would take nearly a decade for vaccinations to stop the spread of the virus at the current pace. “We are more than disappointed that this individual’s actions will result in a delay of more than 500 people receiving their vaccine,” Advocate Aurora Health said.