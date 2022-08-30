CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
EMT Arrested for Photographing Patient’s Exposed Breasts in Ambulance, Cops Say
EMERGENCY
Read it at MLive
On Aug. 25, an emergency medical technician in Delaware County, Pennsylvania, allegedly exposed a patient’s breasts in the back of an ambulance and then snapped pictures of her. According to local news coverage, the EMT was identified as Kevin Hakeem Pressley, 24. He was arrested on Saturday night on charges of indecent assault, invasion of privacy, and other related crimes. When investigators asked him whether they could search his phone, Pressley responded with several “disturbing” comments, including that he was involved in buying illegal firearms. The chief of police said, “I can promise you that it’s going to be looked into and we will go down every alley we have to.”