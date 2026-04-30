Emu Dies From Head Trauma After Wild Storm at Missouri Zoo

A female emu named Adam has died after the worst hailstorms ever to hit Missouri. Staff at the Dickerson Zoo Park attempted to move their animals inside once the wild storm began Tuesday night. However, zoo spokesperson Joey Powell told the Associated Press that an emu’s natural behavior is to lie down and take cover. Adam, who was 21, died from head trauma, the zoo reported. Oscar, a 17-year-old rhea—a type of flightless bird—was also injured by the hailstones, but after medical attention was recovering on Wednesday morning. Some of the chunks of ice were the size of softballs, with one measuring 4.75 inches. The zoo was closed on Wednesday to repair hail damage and is due to reopen on Thursday. “Some small birds will be off exhibit until skylights are repaired,” the zoo said in an update on social media. “There is still much to be done, but please come visit. Thank you to those who have called or shared encouraging comments. Oscar the rhea is doing well.” The emu is a species of flightless bird native to Australia. It is the tallest native bird on the continent and the second-largest bird in the world, after ostriches. Emus live for 10 to 20 years in the wild but can live for around 35 years in captivity.