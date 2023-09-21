CHEAT SHEET
End of WGA Strike Close as Talks Make ‘Incredible Progress’: Reports
The Writer’s Guild of America and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers held “very encouraging” contract talks Wednesday, according to insiders who spoke with Deadline—including one who said the two sides made “incredible progress.” CNBC anchor David Faber also cited his own sources, who claimed that a deal is near and may come as soon as Thursday—though a failure to ink a new contract this week could prolong the strike through at least the end of the year. Both sides issued a rare but guarded statement following Wednesday’s long-awaited sit-down. “The WGA and AMPTP met for bargaining today and will meet again tomorrow,” the statement read.