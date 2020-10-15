CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
‘Endangered’ Lemur Stolen From San Francisco Zoo: Police
FIND MAKI
Read it at San Francisco Police
San Francisco Police are asking for the public’s help to find an “endangered” 21-year-old ring-tailed lemur they say was “stolen” from his cage in the San Francisco Zoo earlier this week. The first call about Maki’s disappearance came in on Wednesday morning, and after processing the scene, investigators are still trying to track down the culprits. “Officers arrived on scene and discovered forced entry to the animal enclosure where the lemur was housed,” police said in a statement. “Maki is an endangered animal and requires specialized care, we are asking the public to help get him returned to the San Francisco Zoo,” police said, asking anyone who has spotted the animal to call 911.