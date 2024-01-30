Endorsement-Hungry Biden Aides Floated Taylor Swift Eras Tour Stunt: NYT
I WISH YOU WOULD
After already becoming the most talked-about star in music and the NFL, Taylor Swift now looks set to dominate presidential election discourse too. According to The New York Times, President Joe Biden’s re-election campaign aides are actively targeting Swift to endorse him in the race and even floated sending him to one of her Eras Tour shows. The Times says the idea was considered “a bit in jest” but that the campaign’s interest in securing Swift’s support is so serious and widespread that the Biden team told applicants to a social media job vacancy not to bother outlining a Taylor Swift strategy, as “the campaign had enough suggestions already.” The influence of Swift, who endorsed Biden in 2020, has also attracted the attention of conservatives who have started pushing various conspiracies that she’s part of a government “psyop” and even that the Super Bowl could be rigged to maximize the effect of her (currently hypothetical) Biden endorsement.