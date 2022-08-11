These Smart Shades Make For a Brilliant Energy-Saving Upgrade at 40% Off
Smart House Cool House
You don’t have to take a mallet to the wall and or install new tiles on the weekend to upgrade your home. Smart blinds instantly turn your house into a hotel from a romantic comedy – motorized blinds that raise and lower with the touch of a button? The glamor! Live your luxe dreams for less with 40% off sitewide at American Blinds using promo code NEWVIEWS. No more harsh light streaming in from hard-to-reach windows – one click of a remote control and that harsh morning glare is gone. Luckily, these motorized blinds are compatible with most smart home devices like Amazon Alexa, Google Home and Samsung Smart Things.
The perfect compliment for any space, these wooden shades come in a variety of colors and textures. Whether you’re looking to lighten your space and turn it into an airy oasis or want to turn your windows into striking focal points, the woven shades will make a definite impact.
Motorized Trademark Woven Wooden Shades 24x26
Price shows 40% off with code “NEWVIEWS”
These light filtering shades provide privacy and can help cut costs on your energy bills. What’s better than that? Enjoy the benefits of natural light without the harsh glare as you watch TV and work from home.
Motorized Levolor Light Filtering Cellular Shades 24x36
Price shows 40% off with code “NEWVIEWS”
Explore all motorized blinds and shades on American Blinds.
If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.