Energy Secretary Rick Perry Is Prepping to Leave Trump Administration: Report

Energy Secretary Rick Perry is preparing to leave the Trump administration, Bloomberg reports. Sources told the news site that Perry was finalizing the terms and timing of his departure, but also said he was not leaving imminently. Perry, who had enjoyed a good relationship with President Trump, was reportedly asked to fill the role of homeland security secretary after Trump asked Kirstjen Nielsen to resign earlier this month, but he declined. Perry is preparing his deputy, Dan Brouillette, to replace him as energy secretary but it is unclear if Trump will name him. In a statement to CNBC, the department's press secretary said Perry is not leaving his post “any time soon.” “He is happy where he is serving President Trump in leading the Department of Energy,” Shaylyn Hynes told the network.