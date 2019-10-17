CHEAT SHEET
Energy Secretary Rick Perry Tells Trump He’s Resigning: Report
Energy Secretary Rick Perry, one of the key figures in President Trump’s alleged pressure campaign in Ukraine, reportedly told the president on Thursday that he plans to resign. According to ABC News, Perry's date of departure has not been determined and the specific reason why he is leaving is unknown. The secretary recently told the Wall Street Journal that he would likely still be in his role by the Thanksgiving holiday despite increased scrutiny into his involvement in the Ukraine saga. He was subpoenaed by House Democrats to produce Ukraine-related documents by Oct. 18.
In May, Perry attended the inauguration of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s inauguration at Trump's direction. After the trip, Perry told the Journal he tried to get the president to meet with Zelensky—but was told to talk to Rudy Giuliani to gain a better understanding of his concerns about Ukraine. State Department official George Kent reportedly told Congress that he was told to “lay low” on his duties related to Ukraine and let Perry—along with U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland, and special U.S. envoy to Ukraine Kurt Volker—handle the issue.