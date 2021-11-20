Celtics’ Enes Kanter Trolls LeBron James With Epic Game Sneakers
FLAGRANT BURN
Celtics center Enes Kanter continued his criticism of LeBron James on Friday by sporting sneakers that depicted the Laker bowing down to Xi Jinping—a reference to James’ deal with Nike, and the athletic giant’s ties to China. The fashion statement came after Kanter blasted James on Twitter on Thursday, referencing a Washington Post report that exposed Nike using Uighurs as labor in Chinese factories. “Did you educate yourself about the slave labor that made your shoes or is that not part of your research?” Kanter wrote. James brushed off the comments after the game, saying Kanter should’ve spoken to him personally. “As men, if you got an issue with someone, come up to him…He had an opportunity [to do that] tonight. I seen him in the hallway, he walked right past me.”