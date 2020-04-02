Engineer Tried to Crash Train Into Navy Hospital Ship to ‘Wake People Up’ to Coronavirus Conspiracy: DOJ
A train operator in Los Angeles deliberately derailed and crashed a locomotive going full speed while trying to hit a Navy hospital ship docked at the Port of Los Angeles to help with coronavirus relief efforts, the Justice Department alleged Wednesday. Eduardo Moreno, an engineer, is said to have told police he wanted to “wake people up” to the “suspicious” USNS Mercy, which he believed had docked in L.A. for unspecified nefarious purposes or as part of a government takeover. He fell 250 yards short of the ship and caused no injuries, according to the DOJ’s complaint. Moreno admitted to directing the train off-track in two interviews with police, the complaint reads. He’s charged in federal court with one count of train wrecking and faces 20 years in prison if convicted. Moreno allegedly told California Highway Patrol Officer, “You only get this chance once. The whole world is watching. I had to. People don’t know what’s going on here. Now they will.”