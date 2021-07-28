England to Open Quarantine-Free Travel to Vaccinated Americans, Boris Johnson Hints
BON VOYAGE
Pack your bags for that trip to London: England is set to allow fully vaccinated travelers from the United States to visit the country without having to quarantine on arrival. The dramatic move, which will make trans-Atlantic visits a realistic possibility for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, has been the subject of apparent briefings to British newspapers and was alluded to by Prime Minister Boris Johnson in an interview with LBC radio that aired Wednesday. Johnson said: “We want people to be able to come from the U.S. freely in a way that they normally do.” The changes to travel rules, which will also likely see England extend quarantine-free travel to most vaccinated European arrivals, could be implemented as soon as next week. Currently, only arrivals from a small number of countries on a “green list” are able to avoid home quarantine. Johnson also urged Britons to get vaccinated, saying that getting jabbed would make accessing “travel” and “mass events” easier. Shares in British Airways’ parent group IAG jumped 4 percent on the speculation.