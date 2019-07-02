CHEAT SHEET
TAKING A SEAT
Megan Rapinoe Not in Starting Lineup of World Cup Semifinal Match Against England
Megan Rapinoe will watch from the bench at the beginning of Tuesday’s World Cup semifinal showdown between the U.S. and England in Lyon, France. The U.S. women’s national soccer team co-captain will be replaced by Christen Press at the start of the game for not-yet-disclosed reasons that have nothing to do with disciplinary action, The Washington Post reports. The decision to have Rapinoe sit out comes the same day as The Players Tribune published an article written by Rapinoe’s girlfriend and WNBA star Sue Bird, titled “So the President F*cking Hates My Girlfriend.” Rapinoe has been an outspoken critic of President Trump, drawing the president’s ire after saying she wouldn’t go “to the fucking White House” if the team won the World Cup title. Rapinoe currently shares the World Cup tournament goal record with five. A team spokesman said Coach Jill Ellis would speak about the decision regarding Rapinoe after the match.