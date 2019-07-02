CHEAT SHEET
PINKIES UP
Alex Morgan Trolls England by ‘Drinking Tea’ After Scoring Goal in World Cup Semifinal
What better way to celebrate your birthday than with a little afternoon tea? U.S. women’s national soccer team player Alex Morgan sipped some imaginary tea following her goal against England on Tuesday, which also happened to be her 30th birthday. Cheekily trolling the British and putting the U.S. ahead 2-1 in the 31st minute of the match, Morgan also boosted her overall tournament total to six goals. This makes her tied with England’s Ellen White for the most World Cup goals so far and puts her in the lead for the tournament’s Golden Boot, which is the highest individual honor in the tournament, according to Bleacher Report. Morgan’s goal makes her the first player in Women’s World Cup history to score on her birthday, proving she can have her tea and drink it too.