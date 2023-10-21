England’s World Cup Hero Sir Bobby Charlton Dead at 86 Amid Battle With Dementia

Read it at The Sun
Sir Bobby Charlton, widely regarded as one of the greatest soccer players of all time, has died at age 86. “It is with great sadness that we share the news that Sir Bobby passed peacefully in the early hours of Saturday morning. He was surrounded by his family,” his family said in a statement. Charlton was a key figure in England’s 1966 World Cup victory and a star with Manchester United. He won 106 caps for England and scored 49 international goals—both records for his country at the time. Charlton also won three league titles with Manchester United, a European Cup and an FA Cup.