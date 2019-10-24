Mystery Buyers of Iconic L.A. Frank Lloyd Wright Mansion Are Marijuana Tycoons

All anybody wanted to know since it was announced that a record-breaking $18 million had been spent earlier this month to buy the famed Ennis House in L.A. designed by Frank Lloyd Wright was who was behind it. It turns out that the couple who shelled out the highest amount ever for a Wright-designed residence were Cindy Capobianco and Robert Rosenheck, the founders of luxury cannabis beauty brand Lord Jones. The couple sold the business earlier this year for $300 million. They bought the Mayan Revival mansion designed by Wright and his son from supermarket billionaire Ron Burkle, who had spent millions restoring it.