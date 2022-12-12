Idaho Student’s Enraged Dad Claims ‘Coward’ Cops Haven’t Told Whole Story
‘SADISTIC MALE’
Steve Goncalves, the father of slain University of Idaho student Kaylee Goncalves, says cops in Moscow, Idaho, have been “cowards” who have withheld info about his daughter's killer that is putting other women at risk. In an interview published Monday, Goncalves told Fox News that the local coroner told him Kaylee had several “big open gouges” on her body that “definitely did not match” the wounds of the other victims. Steve claimed these devastating wounds, to Kaylee’s liver and lungs, are proof the attack was targeted and carried out by a “sadistic man.” Steve said cops need to publicly acknowledge this detail so other women know what to look out for. “They should know by now the amount of strength it took to deliver the injuries,” he said. “They’re just being cowards. There are girls walking around the street right now that deserve to know. They should be looking out for a sadistic male.” Cops have not released the suspected gender of the group’s killer, nor have they publicly identified a suspect or located the knife used to fatally stab Goncalves, Ethan Chapin, Madison Mogen, and Xana Kernodle. The latest development has been cops asking for the public’s help in finding who owns a white Hyundai that was in the area on the morning of the murders—a plea that’s yet to yield a suspect.