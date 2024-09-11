Enraged Trump Goes Totally Bonkers Mid-Debate: ‘He Hates Her!’
LOSING HIS COOL
Donald Trump appeared to lose his cool about an hour into his debate with Kamala Harris, bizarrely claiming that Joe Biden hates Harris—his former running mate and current VP. “She got no votes,” Trump said, visibly annoyed. “[Biden] got 14 million votes. You talk about a threat to democracy? They threw him out of office.” Trump’s voice raised even louder as he declared, gesturing his hands in his signature fashion, “I’ll give you a little secret—he hates her!” Harris, as she did for much of the night, appeared to be perplexed at the remark and eventually laughed at the claim. Trump has dropped hints in recent weeks that he’d prefer to have faced off against 81-year-old Biden and not Harris, who’s 59. Despite this, Trump made it a point to claim he’s happy to be squaring off against Harris in November. “I don’t understand it, but I’m OK with it because I think we are going to do very well.” Harris later reminded Trump, “you’re not running against Joe Biden, you’re running against me.”