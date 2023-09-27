Enraged Trump Posts Inflammatory Rant About NY Fraud Case Judge
‘MUST BE STOPPED’
Donald Trump has yet again spread inflammatory statements, this time appearing to pit his base against Arthur F. Engoron, the judge who found Tuesday that the former president was liable of business fraud. The ruling came as part of New York Attorney General Letitia James’s lawsuit accusing Trump of fraudulently bumping up the value of his financial assets by as much as $2.2 billion a year to get better deals on loans. In the ruling, Engoron agreed with James’ claims, and a trial could even begin next week. In another typically deranged Truth Social post on Wednesday, Trump called the judge “unhinged” and a “political hack” who “must be stopped.” Despite overwhelming evidence to the contrary, he also claimed, “I am worth billions more than my very conservatively stated financial statements, and therefore could not have defrauded the banks, who all made money & were all paid back.”