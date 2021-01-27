Proud Boys Leader Repeatedly Worked Undercover for Law Enforcement, Says Report
DOUBLE-CROSSED
Enrique Tarrio is notorious as leader of the Proud Boys—and made headlines for being arrested earlier this month for allegedly burning a Black Lives Matter banner in Washington, D.C. But, according to Reuters news agency, he has led a double life as an informer for federal and local law enforcement. The report, which is supported by a transcript of a 2014 federal court proceeding, states that Tarrio’s undercover work has helped authorities prosecute 13 people in a range of cases involving drugs, gambling and human smuggling. His former lawyer described one sting operation in court in 2014, saying Tarrio helped expose a smuggling ring by negotiating an $11,000 fee to help bring some of his made-up family members across the border. Tarrio denied the details in the report, telling Reuters in an interview: “I don’t recall any of this.” Barrio is banned from D.C. until his next court appearance in June.