Celebrity Twins Die on the Same Day Aged 89

Stephen A. Smith was noticeably absent from the revamped NBA Countdown lineup, despite having been a fixture on the show since 2003. Fans were stunned when the network unveiled its “new-look NBA Countdown team” for Wednesday’s show—one that notably left Smith out. The lineup included the host of three seasons, Malika Andrews, senior writer Brian Windhorst, NBA champion head coach Michael Malone, and retired NBA champion Kendrick Perkins. Smith, 58, has been with ESPN and a mainstay on the show since 2003, when he was hired as an NBA analyst. He hosted The Stephen A. Smith Show from 2005 to 2008, and in 2012, he became a full-time permanent analyst on First Take, with a deal worth at least $100 million. NBA Countdown, a show discussing NBA storylines, game primers, and analysis, airs 30 or 60 minutes before the game starts. Smith has notably been missing from the show’s preseason and regular season this year.
A judge for this year’s Miss Universe pageant has dramatically resigned just three days before the contest begins in Thailand, alleging the results are corrupt. On Tuesday, Lebanese composer Omar Harfouch took to his Instagram Story to share that he was “profoundly confused and concerned” after learning from social media that an “impromptu jury” had already decided the pageant’s top 30 finalists despite the contest not starting until Nov. 21. The former judge claimed that the selection of the finalists from the 136 represented countries were made without the “real” eight judges. “The results of this selection are currently being kept secret,” as the jury is made of officials with “potential conflict of interest due to some [personal] relationship.” The alleged group includes people “responsible for counting the votes and managing the results.” Harfouch claimed that when he made the officials at the organization aware of the “preliminary selections,” they rushed to post “a list of names associated with the selection” on Instagram; but failed to include “the [roles] played by these [individuals].” Following a conversation with the organization’s CEO, Raul Rocha, Harfouch resigned and refused “to be part of this charade.” The Miss Universe Organization denies these claims and tells fans, “evaluations continue to follow the established... protocol.”
Creatine: you’ve likely come across it while scrolling through fitness feeds. According to the Mayo Clinic, creatine not only supports muscle recovery and growth but may also boost cognitive functions like focus and memory. While creatine is often sold as a powder, Momentous is making it easier and tastier.
Momentous has debuted gummies that live up to the brand’s standard of uncompromising quality. Each bite has one gram of Creapure® creatine with zero artificial ingredients or unnecessary filters. This innovative chewable makes creatine easier and more flexible than ever. No powder, no liquid, no bottle, and no mixing.
That’s key, because to see the benefits like greater strength, faster recovery, and improved focus, creatine needs to be taken consistently and these gummies are incredibly easy to integrate into your daily routine. Either take the chews solo or pair them with traditional creatine powder to fine-tune your daily intake.
Famed twin sister entertainers Alice and Ellen Kessler died by joint assisted suicide at 89 on Monday at their home in Germany. A spokesperson for the German Society for Humane Dying (DGHS) told CNN that the Kessler Twins—as they were professionally known—had chosen “to die together on a specific date.” Last year, the duo told Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera that “the idea of one of us going first is very hard to bear.” “Their desire to die was well-considered, long-standing, and free from any psychiatric crisis,” DGHS spokesperson Wega Wetzel said. Medically-assisted dying, under certain circumstances, is legal in Germany as of 2020. Born in Nazi Germany in 1936, the Kessler Twins fled to West Germany at the age of 16, where they began their careers in professional entertainment. Throughout the 1960s, the duo toured worldwide—collaborating with the likes of Fred Astaire and Frank Sinatra—and scored an especially passionate following in postwar Germany and Italy. During the height of their popularity, the twins appeared on American television programs like The Dean Martin Show and The Ed Sullivan Show.
Prince Johannes Oettingen-Wallerstein of Germany is now engaged. The prince proposed to his now-fiancée, Luisa Textor, who like him also works for a venture capital firm, on a family trip to Japan. The prince’s father, Prince Carl-Eugen Oettingen-Wallerstein, announced the news on Instagram on Nov. 16, sharing a photo of the happy couple. “And suddenly she said yes,” Carl-Eugen captioned the happy photo, in a translation from German. “Our son @luisatxt and @johannesow got engaged in Kyoto 🚀❤️🚀.” “We are so happy for these two—for their courage, their common ‘yes,’ and for all that lies ahead of them,” he continued. “From the bottom of my heart, I wish you all the best. May life hold what you promise—and maybe even a little more.” The prince, 27, and his older sister, Princess Helena, 30, are the children of Prince Carl-Eugen Oettingen-Wallerstein and Princess Alexandra of Sayn-Wittgenstein-Sayn. The couple’s marriage was annulled in 2006, following their separation in 2002. Oettingen-Wallerstein’s grandfather, Moritz, Prince of Oettingen-Wallerstein, is the current head of the house, one of the country’s most prominent aristocratic houses.
Four years after makeup artist Bobbi Brown departed from her eponymous label, Bobbi Brown Cosmetics, the makeup mogul began developing Jones Road Beauty to fill a gap she saw in the beauty industry: clean and high-performance products for all ages, complexion types, and skin tones. Jones Road Beauty celebrated its fifth anniversary this year and has become a cult favorite, making the Jones Road Beauty Black Friday sale one of the most anticipated across the industry. In 2024, the Jones Road Miracle Balm sold over 375,000 units on Black Friday alone, so it’s safe to say it’s pretty popular. This multi-purpose balm, described as “a light-reflecting super product,” can be applied to the face, cheeks, and lips for a buildable wash of color and a non-shimmery highlight. For 2025, though, Jones Road is offering its first-ever sitewide sale—including, but not limited to, Miracle Balm, WTF Foundation, holiday gift kits, and so much.
For a limited time, shoppers can score up to 20 percent off everything on Jones Road’s website and brick-and-mortar stores. The more you shop, the more you’ll save. Score 10 percent off all orders, 15 percent off all orders $75+, and 20 percent off orders $100+. This includes everything in the permanent lineup, as well as the limited edition (and infinitely giftable) holiday sets, including the Miracle Balm Mini Trio, the Pinky Bronze Kit (yes, the fan favorite colorway is back!), and the Party Kit. Whether you’ve been meaning to try Jones Road for awhile, are a loyal fan looking to restock your lineup, or need to find a cool gift for the beauty lover on your list, this is Jones Road’s best sale ever—don’t sit this one out.
A former Air Force intelligence officer who sparked headlines over the first alleged “crime in space” has admitted she made the whole thing up. Summer Worden, 50, pleaded guilty last week to lying to federal agents after falsely accusing her estranged wife, NASA astronaut Anne McClain, 45, of illegally accessing her bank account while orbiting on the International Space Station in 2019, according to The New York Times. Worden claimed McClain had successfully guessed her password. The explosive claim triggered investigations by the Federal Trade Commission and NASA’s Inspector General. But prosecutors later said Worden had long provided McClain access to the account as part of their shared finances. Worden faces up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine. She will be sentenced on Feb. 12, 2026. McClain made her way back to the International Space Station in March 2025 as commander of NASA’s SpaceX Crew-10 mission. She returned to Earth in August.
Billionaire Bill Ackman’s longtime friend, Whitney Tilson, stuck his neck out in defense of Ackman’s college pick-up line after it was torn apart online. Tilson, a former hedge fund executive who knew Ackman from their Harvard days, told Business Insider that the Pershing Square CEO would recount his success using his “May I meet you?” line, particularly on the subway. “That’s Bill. He’s just very forward. If you know his history as an investor and so forth, he is the most stubborn, persistent person I know. And he will stick his neck out,” Tilson told the outlet Monday. Though Tilson, who ran for New York City mayor, added he never witnessed Ackman using the line in person. The billionaire father of three went viral for the line after posting it to X on Saturday, only for it to be mocked by commenters. Ackman, who is worth $9.2 billion, was formerly a Democratic donor before changing his tune, even calling Trump “the most pro-business president we’ve ever had.” Tilson added, “I haven’t talked to him about this particular tweet, but I don’t think he expected it to go viral the way it did. It’s sort of benign, if you think about it.”
Large portions of the internet have been knocked offline after a technical issue at a Cloudflare server farm, with X, ChatGPT, and PayPal among the giant sites hit. Cloudflare, which hosts a vast amount of the internet’s web servers, said it was investigating an issue that “potentially impacts multiple customers” on Tuesday. Websites were forced offline and users were left with error messages such as “internal server error on Cloudflare’s network,” or alerts that they had been blocked when trying to access social media sites. “We are all hands on deck to make sure all traffic is served without errors,” a company spokesperson said. The issues began just after 12:30 p.m., according to tracking site Down Detector, which itself experienced problems and recorded a dramatic spike in reports. The outage comes a month after an issue at Amazon Web Services, which also hosts a significant amount of web traffic, was affected by a similar problem, causing huge swathes of the internet to go offline for hours at a time. While some services appeared to be recovering intermittently, Cloudflare cautioned that users might “continue to observe higher-than-normal error rates” as remediation efforts continued.
A passenger plane from New Jersey made a mysterious and unscheduled diversion to a Canadian military base on its way to Europe. SAS Scandinavian Airlines Flight SK910 had departed from Newark Liberty International when it made an unexpected landing at Goose Bay, Canada, on November 16, which left passengers stranded overnight. The flight was three and a half hours in when it diverted, according to FlightAware. The settlement is home to just 8,000 and is often regarded as one of the final stops before the Atlantic. The base where the Airbus A330-300 landed, while a common destination, is known to have few passenger amenities. SAS later sent another Airbus A330 from Copenhagen to collect its passengers. Operating under the name of Flight SK9201. It left the Danish capital on Monday, November 17 and arrived at its destination on Tuesday, Noevember 18. On X, FlightRadar24 said, “A presumably very light SAS A330 has been scrambled to fly to Goose Bay to pick up stranded passengers.” It is not clear what caused the diversion or whether the passengers were accommodated on the military base. The Daily Beast has contacted SAS for more information.
The pursuit of youth has long plagued our world. Many modern-day consumers go to great lengths to reduce the ravages of aging—Botox, plastic surgery, weird vampire facials, you name it. And while some products may show promise of slowing down the signs of aging, nothing can reverse time. However, effective products like the FDA-cleared (and derm-approved) Omnilux Contour Face can help reduce wear and tear. When I first saw the Omnilux Contour Face, it terrified me. Not only does it look like a mask a serial killer might wear, but LED light therapy was something I had never heard of until recently, and, frankly, I was pretty skeptical of it. But as someone who tires of trying one-trick products that often don’t deliver on their sky-high promises, I wanted to see if the device actually lived up to its incredible reviews.
While the mask is a bit cumbersome at first, once you get it fitted and light it up, the magic begins working over a quick 10-minute period. As recommended, I used the Omnilux Contour Face at least three times a week and up to five times a week, and noticed a slightly more contoured jawline and general smoothness after about two weeks of consistent use. While $395 may seem like a lot for an at-home face mask, once I did the math, I realized I spend much more on facials, creams, and dermatologist visits over time, I figured splurging on this light therapy mask could potentially save me some money in my beauty-maintenance fund, and it’s much cheaper than injectables like Botox and filler and other in-office procedures. Fortunately, right now, you don’t have to pay full price. Omnilux is offering an epic sitewide sale ahead of Black Friday. Score $75 off one full-size device, $175 off two full-size devices, and $275 off three devices. It’s the perfect opportunity to treat yourself and grab a gift for a beauty-obsessed friend on your list this year. You can also unlock 20 percent off all mini devices and topical skincare for a limited time.
A former pilot who turned off the engines of a passenger plane from the cockpit jump seat while high on magic mushrooms has been sentenced to time served. Ex-Alaska Airlines aviator Joseph Emerson had been off-duty and on his way back to San Francisco from Washington after honoring a late pilot pal. Still feeling the effects of the psilocybin, he thought he needed to pull the engine’s fire extinguisher handles from the jump seat to wake up from a dream, the court heard. “It was only through the heroic actions of the flight crew, who were able to physically restrain the defendant and restore normal operations of the aircraft, that no lives were lost that day,” prosecutors said. He pleaded guilty to a federal charge of interference with flight crew members during the October 2023 incident. At the sentencing in Portland, Oregon, he was handed three years of supervised release. He had already paid around $60,000 in restitution to the airline for the disruption caused and spent 46 days in jail after his arrest. No extra jail time was added. Emerson told the court, according to ABC News, “I regret the harm that I caused. I am here as a direct result of my actions.”
A young girl is back to sewing after a shark bit her hand off, leaving only a thread of skin. Leah Lendel, 10, had been swimming in Boca Grande, Florida, in June with her sisters, 1 and 3, when she was attacked. Through a miraculous six-hour surgery, doctors were able to reattach her paw, which had been left hanging on by a thread after the bull shark mauling. Speaking to CBS’s Inside Edition, her mother praised the skill of surgeons at Tampa General Hospital. Now she is undergoing rehabilitation to regain as much use as possible. “They told me that they are going to put my hand back, but I didn’t really believe them. It’s impossible,” Leah said. The attack, she said, was over in a flash. “I think I saw like its tail, and then it just let go, and then I scream out, and I see my hand just bleeding, and I knew it was a shark,” she told CBS. Her mom, Nadia, was three feet away. “It was just [a] stump, and her wrist was just hanging off, and there was just blood squirting everywhere,” she said. “…She wasn’t screaming, she wasn’t making any kind of commotion. She was just standing there…” A GoFundMe has been set up for medical bills.