CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Staff Layoffs Announced at ‘Entertainment Tonight’: Report
CUTS
Read it at Deadline
Approximately 10 percent of the staff at Entertainment Tonight were let go off in a round of recent layoffs at the CBS Media Ventures program, sources told Deadline on Wednesday. Those who received the bad news were reportedly its head of graphics, post supervisor, head of photography, and an unknown number of producers. According to the outlet, the “cuts stemmed from a reduction in the ET digital programming footprint over the past few months,” sources said. Entertainment Tonight has been on the air for over four decades.