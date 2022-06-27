Entire Amtrak Train ‘Topples Over’ in Missouri Derailment

An Amtrak train that derailed in Missouri on Monday appeared to be a “mass casualty event,” a passenger told The Daily Beast as he was being shuttled away from the scene on a school bus provided by authorities.

Reached by phone, Ron Goulet of Flagstaff, Arizona, said he was uninjured and that the train, which was traveling from Los Angeles to Chicago, derailed after it hit a truck.

“They’ve got every rescue helicopter and crew here from every direction,” a shaken Goulet said. “We are in Chariton County, Missouri. The train toppled over on its side. Every seat was sold out full, and they were packing people into the observation car because they were so full. There are plenty of people on back boards being taken [away] by paramedics.”

An official with the Missouri State Highway Patrol who spoke to The Daily Beast on Monday afternoon confirmed multiple fatalities, but declined to provide a specific number. The Missouri Department of Natural Resources described the derailment as a “large fatality event,” KMIZ reported.

In a statement, Amtrak said several cars derailed at 1:42 p.m. “after striking a dump truck at a public crossing in Mendon, Missouri.”

“There are approximately 243 passengers onboard with early reports of injuries,” the statement said. “Local authorities are currently assisting customers and we have deployed Amtrak resources to assist.”

Officials have not yet provided any information on possible fatalities.

Goulet said he “did not personally see anybody dead,” but that “there are no doubt people still trapped on that train. They’re starting to cut it apart now.”

Another passenger, Rob Nightingale, posted a video on Facebook as he sat on top of the overturned train saying the truck was hit as it crossed the tracks.

Survivors were brought to a local elementary school for triage, Goulet told The Daily Beast. He said there appeared to be dozens of people waiting to be checked out by medical staff.

Today’s derailment marks the second serious accident involving Amtrak in the past two days. On Sunday, three people died and two were seriously injured—including a child—when an Amtrak train collided with a car in Brentwood, California.

Derailments are relatively uncommon for Amtrak, which has averaged roughly 24 per year over the last decade, down from 43 during the previous ten-year period, according to federal data reviewed by The Washington Post.

The “vast majority” of derailments do not cause serious injury or death, and most are due to weather, mechanical issues, or human error, according to the Federal Railroad Administration.

Amtrak did not immediately respond to The Daily Beast’s request for further details. One passenger tweeted that they were stuck in Albuquerque due to the derailment, subsequently adding that Amtrak said it could get her to Kansas City “but no further.”