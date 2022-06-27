Entire Amtrak Train ‘Topples Over’ in Missouri Derailment

An Amtrak train that derailed in Missouri on Monday appeared to be a “mass casualty event,” a passenger told The Daily Beast as he was being shuttled away from the scene on a school bus provided by authorities.

Reached by phone, Ron Goulet of Flagstaff, Arizona, said he was uninjured and that the train derailed after it hit a truck.

“They’ve got every rescue helicopter and crew here from every direction,” a shaken Goulet said. “We are in Chariton County, Missouri. The train toppled over on its side. Every seat was sold out full, and they were packing people into the observation car because they were so full. There are plenty of people on back boards being taken [away] by paramedics.”

Officials have not yet provided any information on possible fatalities.

Goulet said he “did not personally see anybody dead,” but that “there are no doubt people still trapped on that train. They’re starting to cut it apart now.”

Another passenger, Rob Nightingale, posted a video on Facebook as he sat on top of the toppled train saying the truck was hit as it crossed the tracks.

Amtrak confirmed the incident on Monday afternoon, and said there were 243 passengers onboard at the time.

Survivors were brought to a local elementary school for triage, Goulet told The Daily Beast. He said there appeared to be dozens of people waiting to be checked out by medical staff.