The ‘Entire Gym’ Fits an Entire Gym’s Worth of Exercise Essentials Into a Wheeled Suitcase

If you have all the time in the world, you’re probably going to get your best workout by actually going to the gym, where you can find treadmills, ellipticals, free weights, rowing machines, benches, kettlebells, and maybe even a swimming pool or two. Unfortunately, most of us don’t have unlimited time to dedicate to our fitness routine, which makes home fitness equipment a sound investment. Of course, like time, most of us don’t have unlimited space in our homes either. If this sounds like your situation, The Entire Gym might be just what you need.

Whether you’re looking for versatile equipment to level up your strength training routine, pilates practice, or raise the bar on your HIIT game, this gym-in-a-box has you covered. It consists of multiple modular weights that can be used as dumbbells or a bar, bands of varied tensile strength, cones and a jump rope for cardio routines, and a mat for yoga, planks, crunches, and more. All this premium equipment comes in a wheeled case with a built-in Bluetooth speaker no larger than a piece of luggage you could check onto a flight.

The Entire Gym is more than a great home gym solution for smaller homes with limited space; it's also a portable gym you can toss in the car and take on the road. The compact gym on wheels is ideal for people looking to keep up their routine while on the go or for a trainer or physical therapist who makes house calls.

The Entire Gym is supposed to allow you to do 250 different exercises. I didn’t get quite that far during my testing, but I did easily convert the weights into dumbbells for curls and to hold during squats and into a bar for bench presses. Though it must be said that the modest 93-pound max weight of the bar is not nearly heavy enough for serious strength training, it’s better than not having a barbell at all, and you can always do more reps. The bands offered plenty of tension for lunges and leg lifts, and the resistance tubes were good for shoulder and back work.

Best of all, though, is the fact that I could pack everything back up and tuck The Entire Gym case into a small closet under the basement stairs. It’s out of the way until I want to get in a workout, and that’s something a bulky system like a BowFlex can never say.

