Entire Lebanese Government Resigns Over Allegations They Could Have Prevented Deadly Blast
POWDER KEG
Lebanon’s government stepped down on Monday amid growing anger over widespread corruption that led to a deadly blast that decimated much of the capital of Beirut on August 4. More than 160 people were killed, more than 6,000 were injured and more than 300,000 have been left homeless with damage expected to reach the billions.
Nearly 150 people are still missing under the rubble that left a massive crater and destroyed the industrial port. News of the resignation has done little to calm anger because many people believe the country’s long-serving President Michel Aoun—who is thought to have been told that 2,750 metric tons of highly explosive ammonium nitrate were stored in an unsecured warehouse in the harbor for more than six years—should also step down.