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1

Entire Pickleball Team Killed on Their Way to Tournament

NIGHTMARE
Tamilore Oshikanlu 

Breaking News Intern

Published 05.02.26 11:06AM EDT 
Cessna 750 Citation Luxury Business Aircraft Taxiing after landing
Cessna 750 Citation Luxury Business Aircraft Taxiing after landing RyanFletcher/Getty Images

A group of Amarillo Pickleball Club players was killed when a small plane crashed en route to a tournament in Texas. The Cessna 421C went down Thursday in Wimberley while heading to New Braunfels National Airport for an event at The Cranky Pickle, according to The Daily Mail. Authorities said all five people aboard—including four players and the pilot—were killed after the aircraft crashed into trees. A preliminary investigation found that the aircraft was traveling at “a high rate of speed at the time of impact,” and authorities have not found signs of a mid-air collision. The victims were identified as Seren Wilson, Brooke Skypala, Stacy Hedrick, Glenn Appling, and Hayden Dillard. The tournament has since been canceled. Players are expected to gather for a prayer before events resume Saturday, head pro Martin Robertson told the outlet. In a statement, the club said the loss would be felt deeply across the tight-knit community but stressed the impact on families was “most horrible,” asking for support as loved ones navigate the aftermath.

Read it at The Daily Mail

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2
Chick-fil-A Worker Arrested for $80K Mac and Cheese Fraud Scheme
FOLLOW THE CHEDDAR
Olivia Ralph 

Breaking News Reporter

Updated 05.02.26 4:01AM EDT 
Published 05.02.26 12:24AM EDT 
A mugshot of Keyshun Jones next to an image of the exterior signage of a Chick-fil-A.
Police in the Dallas suburb of Grapevine arrested 23-year-old Keyshun Jones after investigators uncovered what they describe as an $80,000 refund scam. Grapevine Police Dept/Getty Images

A Texas man allegedly turned comfort food into a cash machine. Police in the Dallas suburb of Grapevine, Texas, arrested 23-year-old Keyshun Jones after investigators uncovered what they describe as an $80,000 refund scam centered on mac and cheese, according to USA Today. The scheme dates back to November 2025, when the owner of a local Chick-fil-A flagged suspicious activity. Surveillance footage allegedly showed Jones—who had been fired a month earlier—slipping behind the counter while it was unattended and ringing up roughly 800 orders of mac and cheese, only to immediately refund them to his own credit cards. The alleged haul totaled just over $80,000. Authorities said Jones spent months evading arrest before he was finally taken into custody on April 17. He now faces charges including property theft, money laundering, and evading arrest. Records from Tarrant County Jail show he remains in custody with a bond set at $110,000.

Read it at USA Today

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Bissell’s New Vacuum Uses Headlights to Reveal Hidden Dust and Debris
CLEAN SWEEP
Aazim Jafarey 

Associate Director of Creative Strategy

Published 04.29.26 3:14PM EDT 
BISSELL PowerClean DualBrush cleaning up pet food on a floor
BISSELL

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Keeping your home clean is one of those tasks that’s easy to overlook—until your space is suddenly coated with pet hair, crumbs, and a herd of dust bunnies. While most vacuums can handle one type of mess well, they’re rarely able to balance both large debris and fine dust, forcing you to go over the same spots multiple times with different tools. If you’re looking for an all-in-one solution that makes it easier to keep your space spotless, the Bissell PowerClean DualBrush has you (and your entire home) covered.

The PowerClean DualBrush is a powerful cordless stick vacuum designed to clean both large and small messes. The secret to its performance is Bissell’s DualBrush Technology, which uses two brush rolls simultaneously to deliver a deeper clean.

One roll hugs the floor to capture bigger debris, while the other agitates to loosen and lift what’s stuck. Together, they ensure that no mess, big or small, is left behind.

PowerClean DualBrush
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The powerful vacuum is also equipped with built-in lights, allowing you to spot hidden dust in hard-to-reach spaces. “One of the features I absolutely love is the headlamp; it really highlights hidden debris, revealing just how much more there is to clean even when you think your floors are spotless,” one five-star Amazon reviewer says. Reviewers also note that, despite being lightweight, it stands up on its own. “The vacuum itself stands up on its own (finally, no more random face‑plants every time I set it down),” another shopper said.

This all-in-one vacuum is especially useful for pet owners, featuring tools that help target stubborn pet hair on sofas, chairs, and other fabric surfaces, as well as headlights to reveal hidden fur and other fine debris in even the smallest nooks and crannies. “I have a large Rottweiler who sheds nonstop. I finally feel like I found a vacuum that helps with pet hair pickup and gets all the hair intertwined in my carpet,” one shopper says. “I have tried so many other vacuum brands with no luck.”

Plus, it easily converts from a stick to a handheld or high-reach vacuum, helping you tackle messes no matter where they are. Best of all? You can score $100 off for a limited time.

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3
‘Bullied’ Mom Rips Forced C-Section Zoom Court While in Labor
THE BIG PUSH
Mary Papenfuss 

Reporter

Published 05.01.26 11:31PM EDT 
An eight-month pregnant woman touches her belly.
An eight-month pregnant woman touches her belly. STRINGER Argentina/REUTERS

A Florida mom is still fuming after she was forced to attend a hospital Zoom court hearing while in active labor when she objected to a C-section. Cherise Doyley—a then-pregnant mother of three from Jacksonville, Florida—had to attend the hearing from her bed at the University of Florida Health Hospital in late 2024, when she said she wanted a natural birth instead of having her belly cut open. Doctors, who were worried about the small chance of a uterine rupture, objected. Doyley had no legal representation. The hearing was called on behalf of her unborn fetus. It’s the “craziest thing I’ve ever seen‚” she said at the time. While concerned about her baby-to-be, she told the judge: “At the end of the day, if I die from a C-section, nobody on this call is going to take care of my children.” The judge didn’t order a C-section, but said the hospital could perform the surgery without her consent in an emergency. Doyley soon gave birth via C-section to her baby girl, Arewa, who is now over a year old. “When we use the courts to basically... bully someone into an unnecessary medical procedure against their will, it’s akin to torture,” she told Pro Publica.

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4
Actor Found Dead Inside Restaurant at 56
🧡JUICE GUY🧡
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Published 05.01.26 10:21AM EDT 
Park Dong-bin
Instagram

It Was Love star Park Dong-bin has died at the age of 56. The seasoned Korean actor was found dead on Wednesday inside a restaurant that he had been due to open, according to local reports. Police said there were no signs of a struggle and no indications of foul play at the eatery in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi Province, South Korea, The Korea Times reports. His cause of death is being investigated. He became a well-known meme from It Was Love, becoming known as “Juice Guy.” In a scene, he was delivered bad news and subsequently spat out orange juice. It went viral. The Volcano High actor’s funeral is set for Friday and is due to take place at the Woosung Memorial Park, after his remains have been taken through the Yongin Forest of Peace, according to the Times. News.com.au reports that he leaves behind his wife, Lee Sang-yi, and their daughter, Ji-yoo, who was born in 2023. The couple met in 2020 while working on Enemies from the Past, a South Korean daily drama.

Read it at Korea Times

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This Boot Was Designed With the Input of Three Million Real Workers
A STEP ABOVE
Scouted Staff
Published 04.23.26 8:04PM EDT 
A Red Wing IronFlex work boot displayed on a stack of design documents in a footwear studio, with sketches, sole diagrams, and color swatches visible on a mood board in the background.
Red Wing

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A good pair of work boots is invaluable. However, most feel like they were designed by people who’ve never spent eight hours on a job site. Red Wing Shoes is aiming to change that with its new IronFlex boot line, built from the ground up based on the data of three million workers.

The new line wasn’t designed by a committee. Red Wing took a more proactive approach. First, it leveraged state-of-the-art scanning technology to study exactly how workers walked and where pressure points built up.

6-Inch Waterproof BOA® Safety Toe Boot
All styles are ASTM-rated and available with slip resistance and electrical hazard protection.
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Free Returns | Free Shipping

Next, Red Wing spoke to the workers themselves, asking how they prefer their boots to fit and feel. The result was a premium work boot with every feature informed by the people who wear them the most.

In fact, the worker-first philosophy shows up in every detail of the boots. The slip-resistant outsole keeps your feet sure-footed on ladders. A high-rebound EVA midsole delivers all-day comfort. The boot’s welted heel provides extra stability on uneven terrain. The roomy cemented forefoot is constructed to bend and flex with you. On rainy days, the IronFlex’s three layers of a moisture-deterrent lining, cushioning foam, and waterproof barrier keep feet dry.

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5
‘90210′ Star Reveals Castmate’s Hysterical Reaction to Being Fired
‘SILVER LINING’
Tamilore Oshikanlu 

Breaking News Intern

Published 05.01.26 12:31PM EDT 
Tori Spelling
Tori Spelling poses on the red carpet for "Minions: The Rise of Gru" at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles, California, U.S., June 25, 2022. REUTERS/David Swanson DAVID SWANSON/REUTERS

Tori Spelling, 52, is revisiting a brutal behind-the-scenes moment from Beverly Hills, 90210—when a young Hilary Swank, 51, was abruptly fired. Speaking Friday on the 90210MG podcast, Spelling said she had become a “safe place” for Swank on set, who often confided in her between scenes. Swank played Carly Reynolds for 16 episodes during Season 8 of the show when ratings started to plummet following Luke Perry’s departure. Producer Paul Waigner, 56, called Swank into his office one day. When she returned, Spelling said, the actress was “hysterically crying” and retreated to her dressing room to process the news. “She was like, ‘Oh my God—if I get fired off of 90210, I’m never gonna make it,’” Spelling recalled. Two months after she was fired, Swank landed her breakout role as Brandon Teena in Boys Don’t Cry, earning her first Academy Award in 2000 and launching a career that would later include a second Oscar in 2005 for Million Dollar Baby. Swank looked back at the pivotal career moment in an interview with Conan O’Brien in 2014. Framing the setback as a turning point and a “silver lining,” she said that when one thing falls apart, “something else could be looming around the corner.”

Read it at The Daily Mail

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6
Tone-Deaf Starbucks CEO Roasted Over $9 Coffee Boast
NOT GROUNDED
Annabella Rosciglione 

Reporter

Published 05.01.26 2:50PM EDT 
Starbucks
Starbucks CEO Brian Niccol tastes the company’s new Starbuck’s 1971 Dark Roast during the Starbucks Investor Day event in New York City, U.S., January 29, 2026. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid Brendan McDermid/REUTERS

Starbucks CEO Brian Niccol is coming under fire for suggesting buying a nearly $10 cup of coffee is all about the experience. When asked by The Wall Street Journal about his company’s pricey menu, Niccol, 51, said that “People believe ‘this is a really affordable premium experience.’” “What we’re seeing is that people want to have a special experience, and regardless of what your income level is, in some cases, a $9 experience does feel like you’re splurging,” he said. ”What that means is that we have to make it worthwhile.” Those comments have not been well received, as many online slammed the CEO as being out of touch with the average consumer, who is already feeling the increased cost of living. One online user wrote: “This guy needs to live on the median U.S. income for a year and buy his own lattes every day.” Another said, “These people live in a different reality.”

Read it at Daily Mail

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7
Football Nepo Baby Makes Disgusting ‘Sandwich’ Comment to Female Reporter
LOW BLOW
Isabel van Brugen 

Freelance Writer

Published 05.01.26 12:22PM EDT 
Shilo Sanders
Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffalos safety Shilo Sanders (21) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders’ son Shilo sparked a backlash after posting a sexist remark aimed at veteran NFL reporter Mary Kay Cabot. Cleveland.com’s Instagram account had shared a video Wednesday of Cabot discussing the Cleveland Browns quarterback competition, in which she said Deshaun Watson should be named the Browns’ starting QB over Shedeur Sanders, 24. In response, Shilo Sanders, 26, the older brother of Shedeur, commented: “Go make a sandwich Mary.” Cabot, a longtime Browns beat writer and the 2025 Bill Nunn Memorial Award winner, declined to engage directly with the insult. Speaking Thursday on Cleveland’s 92.3 The Fan, she emphasized her role in encouraging women to join “the football world.” “I really do believe that I have been an inspiration for lots of women’s and young girls to know that you can go out there and do a good job in a man’s world and take on all of that that comes on with that,” Cabot said. Shedeur Sanders remains in contention for the Browns’ starting role alongside Watson and Dillon Gabriel as coach Todd Monken evaluates options following the team’s latest draft moves. Shilo Sanders was cut by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 2025 preseason after being signed as an undrafted free agent and is mired in an ongoing bankruptcy case.

Read it at USA Today

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8
Five Dead After Small Plane Crashes
MYSTERY
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Published 05.01.26 12:52PM EDT 
Cessna 421 turbine conversion small twin engine charter airplane in flight with clouds in the background.
Getty Images

The remains of five people have been found in a crashed plane 30 miles southwest of Austin, Texas, investigators said. The identities of the victims inside the Cessna 421C have not yet been made public. Fire and EMS crews found the downed aircraft near Wimberley, having first received a call at 11:00 p.m. on Thursday, Hayes County Judge Ruben Becerra said, according to ABC News. The cause of the crash has not yet been established, but the Hayes County Sheriff’s Office confirmed it happened in Wimberley’s 200 block of Round Rock Road, CBS 6 KFDM reports. Investigators said there were no signs of a mid-air collision, although Becerra noted that, “Preliminary information indicates the aircraft was traveling at a high rate of speed at the time of impact.” “A second aircraft traveling in the vicinity landed safely in New Braunfels,” Becerra’s statement on Facebook noted. The judge said the investigation would be carried out by the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board.

Read it at ABC News

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New to THC? These Low-Dose Mints Are Perfect for Beginners
A FRESH TAKE
Scouted Staff
Published 04.15.26 5:08PM EDT 
A person sliding a Batch Micro Mints tin into the front pocket of their jeans, showing the compact, pocket-sized design of the packaging.
BATCH

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Cannabis and THC treats now come in more forms than ever. Now, Batch is adding another to the mix: micro mints. Small, discreet, and precisely dosed, these micro mints are made for people who want to experience THC’s uplifting effects without the heavy-handedness that comes with traditional edibles like gummies, baked goods, and even beverages. Whether you’re new to THC or have been burned in the past by edibles that hit a little harder than expected, Batch’s micro mints deliver a smoother, more controlled experience.

Micro Mints
30 mints per tin
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Each mint delivers just 1mg of THC and 1mg of full-spectrum CBD. For comparison, Batch’s least potent blend of gummies (Uplift) contains 5mg of THC and 5mg of CBD. The low dose of these mints makes it easy to start slow and stack your dose one mint at a time. After taking one mint, you’ll notice a subtle mood lift that kicks in as fast as 15 minutes, versus 45 minutes for gummies. On top of being peppermint flavored, the mints are sugar-free and contain no seed oils, gluten, dairy, or soy. They even come packaged in a sleek (and discreet) tin that slips into a pocket, purse, or gym bag. You can pick one tin up for $35 or subscribe and save up to 42 percent and get free shipping.

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9
Area 51 Earthquakes Spark Conspiracy Theories
DESERT SECRETS
Tamilore Oshikanlu 

Breaking News Intern

Published 05.01.26 10:47AM EDT 
Area 51
A person looks at their phone at a gate to Area 51 as an influx of tourists responding to a call to 'storm' Area 51, a secretive U.S. military base believed by UFO enthusiasts to hold government secrets about extra-terrestrials, is expected in Rachel, Nevada, U.S. September 20, 2019. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart JIM URQUHART/REUTERS

A burst of unusual seismic activity near Area 51 has conspiracy theorists in overdrive. At least 17 earthquakes were recorded within roughly 24 hours near the secretive Nevada site, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The quakes ranged from magnitude 2.5 to 4.4 and struck just miles from the base, long rumored to house everything from alien tech to classified weapons programs. The tremors’ proximity to the Nevada Test Site—where the U.S. conducted nuclear tests for decades—has only fueled speculation online, with some tying the activity to fringe claims about missing scientists and secret experiments. Even President Donald Trump was asked about the 10 missing and dead high-profile scientists, telling reporters in April he hopes the disappearances are random but that “we’re going to know in the next week and a half.” FBI Director Kash Patel told Fox News on Tuesday that the final report on the missing scientists will be finished “in short order.” Geophysicist Stefan Burns noted in a video that the 4.4 magnitude quake struck in “an unusual place,” citing its shallow depth and location. He added the activity was “worth discussing” in the context of whether something more unusual—like “a covert underground nuclear test”—could be at play.

Read it at The Independent

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10
‘Wild’ Author Cheryl Strayed Reveals Her Husband Has ‘Fatal’ Diagnosis
‘BROKEN HEARTS’
Isabel van Brugen 

Freelance Writer

Published 05.01.26 9:10AM EDT 
Brian Lindstrom and Author Cheryl Strayed
LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 13: Brian Lindstrom and Author Cheryl Strayed attend The May Fair Hotel Gala VIP arrivals of "Wild" during the 58th BFI London Film Festival at Odeon Leicester Square on October 13, 2014 in London, England. (Photo by Dave Hogan/Getty Images) Dave Hogan/Getty Images

Author Cheryl Strayed revealed that her “beloved” husband, filmmaker Brian Lindstrom, 65, was diagnosed with a “serious, fatal illness.” In an Instagram post on Thursday, the 57-year-old writer said the diagnosis forced her to cancel upcoming appearances, including a writing workshop at Kripalu in the Berkshires and an event at Hunter College. “I simply cannot do anything but be with my family right now and see to our broken hearts,” she wrote. She apologized to those who had planned to attend and asked supporters to “hold us in your thoughts, prayers, light and love.” Strayed also noted it may feel “emotionally dissonant” for followers to see upbeat clips from her podcast, Mind Over Mountain, in the coming weeks. “Those interviews, which I loved doing, were recorded previously, in easier, happier times,” she clarified. Strayed, best known for her memoir Wild, which was turned into a 2014 movie starring Reese Witherspoon and Laura Dern, for which the pair garnered Oscar nominations, has often credited Lindstrom’s support for her success. “There’s no doing it without him,” she told The Great Discontent in 2012. They share two children, a son, Carver, and a daughter, Bobbi.

Read it at Page Six

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