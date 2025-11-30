Entire U.S. Airport Shuts Down After Plane Slides Off Runway
An airplane slid off the runway at Des Moines International Airport in Iowa during a weekend storm in the Great Lakes region, forcing the airport to close. The Delta plane, traveling from Detroit, slid off the runway while landing around 10 p.m. local time on Saturday. A Delta spokesperson told the Des Moines Register that all passengers were safe and no injuries were reported. After the incident, the aircraft remained on the pavement awaiting clearance from the National Transportation Safety Board. After a night of closure, the airport reopened around noon on Sunday, the airline announced on X. The National Weather Service warned that around 12 inches of snow could be expected by the end of Sunday in the Midwest and Great Lakes regions, and added that “another potential storm will follow quickly for New England and the Mid-Atlantic.” In the Midwestern city of Chicago, over 200 flights had been canceled at Chicago O’Hare International Airport as of Sunday morning. As a result of the post-Thanksgiving weekend storm, around 6,000 power outages were also reported in Wisconsin, and crews are working to restore service, according to AP News. Nearly 82 million people were expected to travel this Thanksgiving weekend, the most since 2019, according to the AAA.