    Tech Founder Who Went on Antisemitic Rant Will Sell His Stake in the Company

    Noah Kirsch

    Wealth and Power Reporter

    Dave Bateman, the software tycoon whose career nosedived this week after he sent out an antisemitic email, has agreed to divest his stake in the business. According to a tweet posted by Entrata’s current CEO, Adam Edmunds, the board of directors and executive team informed Bateman that he must sell his holdings promptly. The disgraced founder agreed to cooperate, the tweet said; as of last spring Bateman held a majority interest in the company, which was worth at least $1 billion as of its last valuation. Bateman’s unhinged email claimed that “the pandemic and systematic extermination of billions of people will lead to an effort to consolidate all the countries in the world under a single flag with totalitarian rule” and that Jewish people were behind the plot. His Facebook account was also riddled with similarly weird content, though it has since been taken offline.

