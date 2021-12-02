‘Zoom Bomber’ Plays Racist Track on Loop in Washington School Board Meeting
‘INTOLERABLE’
A Washington state school board meeting was hijacked last month when an online attendee unmuted their microphone and played a looped recording of racial slurs with an image of George Floyd as their profile icon, the Washington Post reports. The meeting was headed by the Black superintendent of the school district. While an administrator swiftly kicked the “Zoom bomber” out, an elderly white man took the reins and played the same racist track.
Enumclaw Police commander Mike Graddon said they’re investigating the “deeply disturbing, disruptive, and intolerable” incident. A spokesperson for the Enumclaw School District said it will limit Zoom attendees’ ability to participate in the public meetings. “As more than one individual was involved, the chance that this was a random act of hate is lessened,” public information officer Jessica McCartney said.