EPA Announces First Federal Limit on Dangerous ‘Forever Chemicals’ in Drinking Water
‘HISTORIC MOMENT’
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced Tuesday they are implementing the first federal restrictions on toxic “forever chemicals”—linked to serious disease, such as kidney cancer—in drinking water. The limit will ensure these chemicals—PFAS—do not exceed the lowest level detectable by tests. PFAS do not degrade in the environment and are expensive to remove from drinking water. EPA officials believe this move could reduce cancer, heart attack, and birth complication risks for 100 million residents, according to the Associated Press. “This is a really historic moment,” Melanie Benesh—vice president of government affairs for the Environmental Working Group—told the AP. “There are many communities that have had PFAS in their water for decades who have been waiting for a long time for this announcement to come out.”